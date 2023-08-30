NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Colleagues in government shared kind words for House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Tuesday, Aug. 29, following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the congressman and his family. Clearly, he’s gone through a lot over the past couple of years,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

What is multiple myeloma?

Ochsner M.D. Anderson Cancer Center Director of Bone Marrow Transplant Doctor Laura Finn says it is the second most common cancer among adults and is a blood cancer of the immune system.

She says the disease produces cancerous plasma cells that accumulate in places that can cause severe problems.

“These cells can fill up our bone marrow. This is where our immune system is mad, so if that happens, we may see low blood count such as severe anemias. It can infiltrate our kidneys because our kidneys actually filter all of our blood as our blood circulates and cause renal failure,” Dr. Finn said.

Doctor Finn says while the cancer is not often curable, it is still very treatable due to constant research.

“We’ve realized to treat multiple myeloma with immunotherapy. It’s a cancer of the immune system, so you use the immune system to fight it. We’re talking about a prognosis that is now 20 to 30 years with ongoing treatment,” said Dr. Finn.

There are many signs as well that may indicate multiple myeloma including…

“Fatigue and unexpected bone fracture would be probably the most common signs of myeloma that would come out of the blue, but really early detection is through your annual visits with your internists or primary care physician,” said Dr. Finn.

