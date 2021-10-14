New Orleans EMS paramedics will start carrying blood in ambulances — a first for the region

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans EMS says it will be the first ambulance service in the region to roll with blood for transfusions on board.

EMS is partnering with The Blood Center to provide emergency blood transfusions for people who suffer significant traumatic injuries. Starting Monday, paramedics will begin to administer blood in the field.

“Starting this Monday, New Orleans EMS is taking a huge step to decrease morbidity and mortality and save lives after traumatic emergencies,” EMS Medical Director Emily Nichols explained.



According to EMS, uncontrolled bleeding is the leading cause of death that its paramedics can try to prevent.