New Orleans East Hospital receives double honors from American Heart Association

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans hospital earns double national recognition from the American Heart Association.

On Tuesday, New Orleans East Hospital announced it had received two Achievement Awards from the American Heart Association for its dedication to stroke and diabetic patient health.

The two awards received were:

Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite

Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Specifically, the hospital has ensured patients receive the most appropriate treatment using nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.

New Orleans East Hospital reports that stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death and a key cause of adult disability in the nation. On average, every 40 seconds someone suffers from a stroke in the U.S., and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurring stroke annually. Early detection and treatment are crucial to improving survival decreasing the risk of disability.

The hospital is also sporting the AHA’s Target” Type 2 Honor Roll award, which recognizes healthcare facilities with more than 90% compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”

In a statement announcing the award, CEO and President of New Orleans East Hospital Dr. Takeisha Davis said:

“On behalf of New Orleans East Hospital’s staff and board, I must say these awards serve as a

distinguished reminder of the importance of our foundational mission of educating and empowering our

community while also showing respect, integrity, and professionalism in all aspects of our services Our team of dedicated professionals remains committed to pursuing and enacting the practices that ensure the best possible outcomes.”