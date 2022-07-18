LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police say emergency officials were able to revive two people found unresponsive at a gas station.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said just after 6 a.m. Tuesday officers were dispatched to the RaceTrac on the NE Evangeline Thruway where they located two people inside a parked vehicle.

She said police found the car unlocked and in park and the driver and passenger both without a pulse.

From their initial approach, Green said, officers suspected that both individuals had overdosed on opioids.

When emergency officials administered Narcan to overcome the effects of the narcotics, she said, the male driver eventually came to, declined transport to the hospital and started the car in an attempt to get away from police.

The passenger fell out of the car, Green said, as the driver began to resist officers and drive away at a high rate of speed hitting two police units, an ambulance and an innocent bystanders vehicle.

To ensure the safety of other motorist on the roadway, Green said, police did not give chase.

After fleeing to Maurice, Jorel Hughes, 39 drove back into Lafayette and abandoned his vehicle then fled on foot, Green said.

He was apprehended a short time later, placed under arrest and transported to a local hospital for treatment then booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with no bond.

Hughes faces numerous charges including two counts hit and run, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, simple criminal damage to property, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, attempting to disarm a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.