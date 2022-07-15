NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday afternoon, the Louisiana Department of Health announced more information on monkeypox cases in the state. According to the LDH, three more cases have been identified, meaning that there is a total of six people who have been infected.

All the cases have been found in Region 1, from Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, and St. Bernard Parishes. LDH said that starting today, they will provide updates on detected monkeypox cases in Louisiana residents on its website. Healthcare officials say that it is likely that more undiagnosed human cases of monkeypox are in Louisiana than what is recorded by LDH.

According to LDH, there have been 1,470 monkeypox cases reported in the United States since May 1. There have been no deaths in the U.S. to date says LDH. To learn more about monkeypox click here. Healthcare professionals say if you experience symptoms of monkeypox isolate yourself at home.