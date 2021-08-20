MIS-C deaths in Louisiana make up 20% of those in the U.S.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health released the latest MIS-C numbers this week.

MIS-C stands for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children and the numbers show a clear picture of where the state is with this condition.

The not-so-good news would be that there have been 183 MIS-C cases in the state with eight confirmed deaths.

The good news is that almost 93% of those diagnosed with MIS-C have been released from state hospitals.

This condition seems to affect young males more than young women.

The Louisiana Department of Health provided this breakdown on August 18:

Image courtesy of Louisiana Department of Health

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, “Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.”

On a national scale, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been keeping track of MIS-C patients and deaths.

The latest CDC statistics from July 30, 2021 are provided below:

The CDC defines Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children this way:

The patient is under the age of 21, with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation, and severe illness involving more than two organs that requires hospitalization; AND

No other plausible diagnoses; AND

Positive COVID-19 test, or exposure to a confirmed case, within the four weeks prior to the onset of symptoms.

When you compare the most recent number of MIS-C deaths in Louisiana to the latest CDC count, it shows that Louisiana makes up a little over 20 percent of the confirmed MIS-C deaths in the United States.