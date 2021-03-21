March 21 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 200 new cases overnight

Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

NEW ORLEANS — More than 9,900 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 203 new cases overnight.

An additional 14 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 9,988.

The total number of cases statewide is now 439,737.

There are currently 399 infected people hospitalized, and 68 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 426,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of March 15).

