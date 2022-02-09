Here's a look at the most recent covid-19 numbers in Louisiana and Mississippi.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- The good news for us in Louisiana is that patients with the virus continue to trend downward. However, in Mississippi case numbers still remain high.

Here’s what we are seeing for both states.

The Louisiana State Health Department reports 25,000 new cases as of Tuesday, February 9, 2022. That’s the lowest single-day count in more than a month. Deaths, however, are increasing 64 total, since we last reported. More than 16,000 people have died in Louisiana since the start of the pandemic and currently, more than 1,500 patients are in hospitals.

Then, take a look at the numbers in Mississippi.

Covid-19 cases are high but, falling in the state, while pressure on hospital ICUs remains significant. There were 38,855 cases reported in the past week, meaning, February 1-7, 2022.

In that same time frame, 334 deaths were reported. The number of patients currently hospitalized is at 1,150 with 269 in ICU.

More than 1,496,000 people have now been fully vaccinated in Mississippi. Mississippi officials are asking businesses and organizations to host vaccination events. If you’re interested, click here.

