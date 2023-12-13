NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Seasonal flu activity continues to increase in most parts of the country. The Southeast and South-central areas are reporting the highest levels of activity, with Louisiana and South Carolina leading the nation.

“In about probably the past week and a half or so, we’ve been seeing more flu cases this morning.” said nurse practitioner Shannon Dufrene. “The majority of my patients, it’s probably five of the seven I’ve seen so far have been flu positive, and that’s flu A and B.”

In just the first couple weeks of December, 118 people were admitted to the hospital for influenza statewide. A sharp increase from the month before.

In early November, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported just 37 people were hospitalized with the sickness.

“More people are traveling, more functions, Thanksgiving. Now especially with holiday parties,” said Dufrene. “I think people are just coming together. So, it’s putting people at a greater risk because of the exposure.”

Dufrene says most of the patients she’s seen have been 18 or older.

“Majority of the cases that are coming in are runny nose, cough, sinus pressure and congestion,” Dufrene said.

Though many experts suggest a flu shot to best protect yourself, there are other ways to try and stop the spread.

“If you’re going to these functions and plan on traveling, good handwashing also strategic mask wearing. If you have elderly parents or immunocompromised family members and you’re going to a large function or you plan on traveling on an airplane, you can always mask up to decrease your risk of exposure,” said Dufrene.

Doctors are stressing now is the time to get vaccinated, as it takes two weeks to build up immunity.

