NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Louisiana Department of Health is now encouraging the public to get vaccinated against the dangerous and highly contagious disease, Monkeypox.

The Monkeypox disease, according to the LDH, is a serious and severe illness that can cause a rash and swollen lymph nodes. The state of Louisiana along with other health departments across the country believes the vaccination is the tool to stop the spread.

The Louisiana Department of Health says the likely chances of catching Monkeypox range from most risky, meaning direct contact with the infection, to the unlikely chance, like in a swimming pool.

The LDH will be hosting two events giving the public two opportunities to become protected against the disease.

On Friday, June 9 the public can get the vaccination at the Black Pride Community Fest at Lemann Park, 628 N. Claiborne Ave. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The second event is the Pride Fest happening Saturday, June 10 at 941 Elysian Fields Ave. starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m.

