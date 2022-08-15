BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Using a break at work to dart through a nearby drive-thru for a burger and fries is often fast and convenient but unhealthy.

Fast food is often filled with empty carbohydrates that can cause insulin spikes and knock the body’s natural insulin responses out of balance.

Understandably, a number of workers are depending less on fast food for lunch and bringing their own healthier, homemade midday meals to work.

According to The Huffington Post, about 85% of people bring a lunch to work more often than they buy one.

If you’re thinking of jumping on the homemade lunch bandwagon, listed below are six low-carb meal ideas to consider.

#1 Honey-Mustard Chicken Salad

If you’re interested in a meaty salad that’s tasty and easy to prepare, this may be the recipe for you. Cooking Light suggests, “A simple dressing, using yogurt rather than mayo, moistens the chicken in this tasty lightened-up chicken salad. Plus, it’s flavor-packed thanks to a quick-to-fix honey mustard. Whip up a batch while you’re meal prepping for easy, packable lunches.”

Click here for the full recipe.

#2 Salmon Stuffed Avocados

This light and healthy lunch sounds complex but is fairly simple to construct. Eating Well says, “Canned salmon is a valuable pantry staple and a practical way to include heart-healthy omega-3-rich fish in your diet. Here, we combine it with avocados in an easy no-cook meal.”

Click here to view the full recipe.

#3 Cajun Shrimp and Sausage Blend

For a lunch with a Creole-Cajun kick that won’t leave you feeling heavy, try cooking a blend of shrimp and vegetables with cauliflower rice or veggie noodles. Pack it up and enjoy it as a midday meal.

Click here and get the full recipe.

#4 Mozzarella, Basil, and Zucchini Frittata

According to Eating Well, “This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.”

Click here to check out the full recipe.

#5 Asian Glazed Meatballs with Zucchini Noodles

If you’re a fan of hearty meals that aren’t heavy on carbs, Buzzfeed recommends making a large batch of Asian Glazed meatballs on a Sunday and stashing them in the freezer. Buzzfeed says, “This way, you can cook them off throughout the week without having to worry that they’ll go bad.”

Click here for the full recipe.

#6 Thai-Style Chopped Salad with Sriracha Tofu

Super healthy and packed with both protein and flavor, this vegan meal may be exactly what you need to spice up your lunch. Eating Well says preparation involves four simple ingredients and adds, “Because this salad mix is hearty, you can dress these bowls up to 24 hours before serving to allow the flavors in this healthy chopped salad to marry. If you can’t find a hearty mix, go with broccoli slaw or shredded Brussels sprouts.”

Click here to view the full recipe.

As illustrated in the variety of meals listed above, a low-carb lunch can be so much more than a lightly dressed salad. It can consist of any number of healthy ingredients that are well-seasoned and deliver tons of flavor.

Hopefully, some of this article’s recipes will inspire you to create your own low-carb lunches.