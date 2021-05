Baton Rouge, La. – The No. 23 LSU men’s golf team earned the No. 4 seed at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional that will take place May 17-19 at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club. The event will be hosted in Tallahassee, Florida.

LSU is making its 13th straight NCAA Regional appearance since 2008 and 14th in the last 15 seasons under head coach Chuck Winstead. There were no 2020 NCAA Regionals contested due to the COVID-19 pandemic. LSU has advanced out of NCAA Regionals in seven of the last 10 seasons.