BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD — Most of us lead busy lives and quite naturally there are moments when we have so much to do we find ourselves misplacing our keys or forgetting to feed the dog.

But should we become so overwhelmed that our forgetfulness graduates to a new level, it may be time to take steps to try and improve our memory.

Listed below are five suggested actions that may lead to improved memory functioning:

# 1

Make Sleep A Priority

The Mayo Clinic says, “Sleep plays an important role in helping you consolidate your memories, so you can recall them down the road. Make getting enough sleep a priority.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that adults get seven or more hours of sleep each night for the best health and wellbeing.

#2

Get your Vitamin D Levels Tested

According to Healthline, “Vitamin D is an important nutrient that plays many vital roles in the body. Low levels of vitamin D have been linked to a host of health issues, including a reduction in cognitive function.

The Healthline report went on to say, “Low levels of vitamin D have also been linked to a greater risk of developing dementia. Vitamin D deficiency is very common… Speak with your doctor about getting a blood test to find out if you need a vitamin D supplement.”

You can also increase your vitamin D by getting out in the sunlight more and consuming more seafood, fatty fishes, cheese, and egg yolks.

#3

Eat Less Added Sugar, Enjoy Plenty Of Healthy Plant-Based Foods

Processed foods that have loads of added sugar are often convenient as far as time is concerned, but they may be far less convenient for our health and memory.

Healthline states, “Research has shown that a sugar-laden diet can lead to poor memory and reduced brain volume, particularly in the area of the brain that stores short-term memory.

For example, one study of more than 4,000 people found that those with a higher intake of sugary beverages like soda had lower total brain volumes and poorer memories on average compared with people who consumed less sugar.”

So, instead of reaching for the snacks that are made of processed foods with a lot of added sugar, health experts suggest adding plenty of healthy plant-based foods to your diet and balanced meat options.

Along those lines, the Mayo Clinic says, “A healthy diet might be as good for your brain as it is for your heart. Eat fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Choose low-fat protein sources, such as fish, beans, and skinless poultry. What you drink counts, too. Too much alcohol can lead to confusion and memory loss. So can drug use.”

#4

Consider Taking A Fish Oil Supplement

Before taking anything, it’s highly suggested that you first speak with your physician.

Many health experts recommend taking fish oil supplements for the variety of health benefits they can trigger. In this regard, Healthline says, “Fish oil is rich in the omega-3 fatty acids eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). These fats are important for overall health and have been shown to lower the risk of heart disease, reduce inflammation, relieve stress and anxiety, and slow mental declin.

Many studies have shown that consuming fish and fish oil supplements may improve memory, especially in older people.

A 2015 review of 28 studies showed that when adults with mild symptoms of memory loss took supplements rich in DHA and EPA, like fish oil, they experienced improved episodic memory.”

#5

Make time to play and socialize

Experts encourage socializing and playing brain games as effective ways to improve one’s memory.

According to Healthline, “Crosswords, word-recall games, Tetris, and even mobile apps dedicated to memory training are excellent ways to strengthen memory.

A study that included 42 adults with mild cognitive impairment found that playing games on a brain-training app for 8 hours over a 4-week period improved performance in memory tests.”

The Mayo Clinic says regular social interaction, “helps ward off depression and stress, both of which can contribute to memory loss. Look for opportunities to get together with loved ones, friends and others — especially if you live alone.”

Hopefully, by implementing one or two of the suggestions above, the occasional misplacing of our keys or forgetting to feed the dog won’t become a frequent occurrence.