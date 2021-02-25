February 25 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 700 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS — More than 9,500 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 779 new cases overnight.

An additional 33 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 9,561.

The total number of cases statewide is now 427,689, and the number of vaccinations climbs to 593,576.

There are currently 679 infected people hospitalized, and 100 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 408,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Feb. 22).