New Orleans (WGNO) – When scientists need a volunteer for medical research involving mosquitos, some brave human rolls up a sleeve to let the blood-suckers bite.

Not anymore.

In a partnership with Rice University, the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine now uses synthetic skin, no “ouch” required.

Researchers at Rice have created “hydrogels”– gelatin-like material that mimics skin– and when Tulane researchers put a small amount of real blood under the “fake” skin, mosquitos never know the difference.

Tulane researchers call it a “game-changer” in their studies of mosquito-borne diseases, because they no longer have to depend on the skin of human volunteers. The hydrogels are a consistent medium for the medical tests.

Also, Rice University has developed 3-D software so that Tulane researchers can use a 3-D printer to make as many hydrogels as needed– that’s a plus, when more than 1,000 mosquitos are bred for the Tulane lab each week.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.