NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– Independent National Watchdog, the Leapfrog Group, has awarded East Jefferson General Hospital an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Spring 2022.

The grade acknowledges the hospitals achievement in protecting patients from harm and error.

The Leapfrog Group assigns a letter grade to general hospitals across the country, based on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients by way of peer reviews fully transparent to the public.

“We are proud that East Jefferson General Hospital has been recognized again for our commitment to patient safety, especially in the midst of this continued, unprecedented healthcare crisis,” said Richard Tanzella, CEO of EJGH. “This recognition acknowledges the dedication and commitment of the healthcare heroes on our staff, who work hard every day to ensure safe, quality care for all of our patients, their families, and our community.”

Grades are given twice a year, both in the Spring and Fall.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of East Jefferson General Hospital for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”