NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday, people can clear out their medicine cabinets for National Drug Take-Back Day.

It’s a chance to get rid of unneeded medications free and anonymously.

Police departments, pharmacies, and universities are participating across the Greater New Orleans area and across the nation. The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and ends at 2 in the afternoon.

For a list of drop-off locations in New Orleans and in the U.S., visit the DEA website by clicking here.