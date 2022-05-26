The hot summer heat has arrived!

We are all headed to the beach for fun and the sun. You jump out of the car and take off your shoes, excited to plunge into the water.

Your feet hit the hot sand.

OUCH! you feel the burning sensation but you keep walking because the water is so close. You finally get to the water and get some relief but your feet are aching and burning.

You have first and second-degree burns.

Yes, hot sand is a common cause of burns on your feet.

When the temperature outside is just 75 degrees, the sand can be over 100 degrees.

When it is 90 degrees outside, the sand can be over 120 degrees, hot enough to cause second and even third-degree burns.

At the beach, wear crocs, aqua socks, or flip flops when walking on the sand.

Pay special attention to children and the elderly because the skin on the bottom of their feet is more prone to burning.

If you burn your feet on the sand, place them in cool water, no ice, wrap them loosely in gauze or a towel and get to an emergency room ASAP.

If you have any questions, email me at drrachel@wgno.com.