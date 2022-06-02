NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Hurricane Season is here which means it’s time to make preparations for when it matters most.

Being without your essential medicine is not acceptable and very dangerous. Try to have enough medications to last at least two weeks.

If you don’t bring enough of your medicine before you evacuate, the good news is major pharmacies such as Walgreens will allow you to transfer your prescriptions to your new location.

If you get your medications at a local smaller pharmacy, you may not be able to have your prescriptions transferred when the lights are out and staff have evacuated.

Patients may want to consider getting a prescription called into a major pharmacy, that way it’s in the system if you need it.

People who have medications that require refrigeration, like insulin, should evacuate. However, some people use a cooler with ice to keep their medicines cold during a power outage. This isn’t a good idea because the temperature fluctuates and you could run out of ice before power is restored.

You don’t want to put your insulin in a cooler with ice because if insulin freezes, it needs to be discarded. If the power goes out, it’s better to keep it at room temperature as it can remain its potency unrefrigerated for up to 28 days.

Pregnant people should get a copy of their prenatal records now– you’ll need them if you evacuate. Those are vital papers for the health of you and your unborn baby.

Stay safe. Be prepared this Hurricane Season.