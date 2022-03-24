It’s a virus that affects hundreds of millions of people worldwide, even so, it’s easy to avoid.

The HPV or human papilloma virus is responsible for cervical cancer vaginal cancer.

Hpv vaccine is almost 100% effective against cancers if given before being exposed.

It is transmitted by direct skin-to-skin contact and most people are exposed to the virus at least once in their lifetime.

It is recommended for boys and girls starting at age 11 or 12, but it can be given as early as 9.

It is also approved in adults up to the age of 45.