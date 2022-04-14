The number of young people infected with Hepatitis C is growing every day due to the opioid epidemic according to Dr. Rachel.

It is now recommended that all adults 18 and over get tested for Hepatitis C.

Today most people become infected with Hepatitis C by sharing needles or engaging in sexual contact with a person who is infected with Hepatitis C.

Hepatitis C is a virus that infects the liver. It is transmitted via blood and body fluids.

When a person gets Hepatitis C, they usually have no symptoms. People do not even know they have it.

Only about 20% of people develop symptoms such as fatigue, abdominal pain, and poor appetite.

About 80% of people who become infected with Hepatitis C develop chronic hepatitis and this leads to liver cancer, cirrhosis, which is scarring of the liver, and death.

Hepatitis C is the number one reason why people need to get liver transplants.

A simple blood test can tell you if you have Hepatitis C so if you are 18 years or older, please get tested.

If you have any questions, email Dr. Rachel at @Dr.rachel@wgno.com