Have you heard the statement “Don’t heat food up in the microwave in plastic containers, it will kill you”?

Is this true?

What does it mean if a container has “microwaveable” or “microwave-safe?”

The FDA strongly regulates these plastic containers.

They undergo incredible testing and must pass very strict standards in order to be given the label, “microwaveable or microwave-safe”.

If the container has that label, then it should not melt or shrink when heated.

Any chemicals leaking into food are at very low levels that do not cause any health effects.

However, watch out for any plastic containers with #7 on the bottom.

These should not be used in the microwave because they leak the chemical BPA, which does cause health issues in animal studies.

Plastic bags, yogurt, or margarine containers should never be used in the microwave.

If a container does not have “microwaveable or microwave-safe”, avoid using them.

