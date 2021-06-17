DePaul Community Health Centers extends after hours care at New Orleans East location

NEW ORLEANS — DePaul Community Health Centers has announced that it will offer after hours medical appointments at its New Orleans health center beginning Monday, June 21. Located at 5630 Read Boulevard, after hours service times include:

Monday through Thursday 8am – 8pm

Friday 8am – 5pm

Saturdays 8am – 2pm

Additionally, DePaul also offers after-hours medical appointments at its Carrollton location, located at 3201 South Carrollton Avenue. Its hours are:

Monday through Friday 7:30 am – 8 pm

Saturdays 8 am – 2 pm

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (504)207-3060.