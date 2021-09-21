CVS plans virtual hiring event for this week; Positions starting at $15/hour

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — CVS has announced the company is looking to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs across the nation — including 500 in Louisiana.
This week, the retail pharmacy giant announced it will hold a one-day career fair on Friday, September 24.
Interested candidates may apply using a number of tools:
- Use the company’s mobile apply feature by texting CVS to 25000
- Visit the CVS Health Career Website
Applicants who apply through the CVS careers website can access a streamlined digital screening process, and online application, virtual job tryout, and even immediate hiring. The company adds there will be no on-site applications or interviews as the hiring process is conducted virtually.
CVS reports a majority of open positions are for full-time, part-time, and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, and nurses. Due to a high demand for pharmacy personnel, CVS Health employees who refer full-time pharmacists or pharmacy technicians that are hired into the company will be eligible for a cash bonus.
Other open positions include retail associates who assist shoppers and manage inventory.
The company adds that entry-level positions start at $15 per hour.
Opportunities for full-time employees include:
- Competitive pay
- Paid training
- A generous benefits package, including vacation, 7 paid holidays and one floating holiday
- Health/dental/vision insurance
- Employee-discounted stock purchase program
- 401K with company match
- Tuition reimbursement
- Career advancement opportunities
- A 20-30% employee discount at CVS retail stores