CVS plans virtual hiring event for this week; Positions starting at $15/hour

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — CVS has announced the company is looking to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs across the nation — including 500 in Louisiana.

This week, the retail pharmacy giant announced it will hold a one-day career fair on Friday, September 24.

Interested candidates may apply using a number of tools:

Applicants who apply through the CVS careers website can access a streamlined digital screening process, and online application, virtual job tryout, and even immediate hiring. The company adds there will be no on-site applications or interviews as the hiring process is conducted virtually.

CVS reports a majority of open positions are for full-time, part-time, and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, and nurses. Due to a high demand for pharmacy personnel, CVS Health employees who refer full-time pharmacists or pharmacy technicians that are hired into the company will be eligible for a cash bonus.

Other open positions include retail associates who assist shoppers and manage inventory.

The company adds that entry-level positions start at $15 per hour.

Opportunities for full-time employees include:

  • Competitive pay
  • Paid training
  • A generous benefits package, including vacation, 7 paid holidays and one floating holiday
  • Health/dental/vision insurance
  • Employee-discounted stock purchase program
  • 401K with company match
  • Tuition reimbursement
  • Career advancement opportunities
  • A 20-30% employee discount at CVS retail stores

