CPR manikins can take the beating, so you don’t have to crack anyone’s ribs or trigger vomiting because you’re trying to learn CPR.

METAIRIE,La. (WGNO) — On August 17, the American Heart Association and local businesses provided over 60 demo CPR in-school kits to schools across New Orleans. A demonstration on how to use the kits was shown to a group of St. Therese Academy students on Wednesday morning.

According to the American Heart Association, with one donation more than 50,000 area students will become trained lifesavers each year. CPR is important to know because it keeps blood flow active and gives emergency responders a bigger chance to have a successful resuscitation.

It takes “2 steps to save a life,” according to the American Heart Association.

Here are the 2 steps to save a life:

Call 9-1-1 (or send someone to do that) Push hard and fast in the center of the chest

Although it takes two simple steps, reports from the American Heart Association show that men are more likely to receive bystander CPR in public locations compared to women. The organization said that the reasoning for that can come down to anatomy and a bystander being comfortable enough to perform CPR on a woman.