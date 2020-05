NEW ORLEANS – The YMCA of Greater New Orleans did their part to help get food to kids during the Coronavirus pandemic.

With so many working class people out of steady jobs, and kids missing their daily lunches from schools, they called in a super hero!

Spiderman and the YMCA handed out more than a thousand daily meals at the East Jefferson and Belle Chasse facilities.

An additional 500 meals will be distributed at the West St. Tammany YMCA starting next week.