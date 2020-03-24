Yellowstone, Grand Teton join national parks closing gates

Cliff Geyser along Iron Creek in the Black Sand Basin is seen October 8, 2012 in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. The geyser formed a rim or wall-like ridge of sinter around its crater from which it erupts 30 to 40 feet high. Yellowstone protects 10,000 or so geysers, mudpots, steamvents, and hot springs. Yellowstone […]

CHEYENNE, Wyoming (AP) — Two of America’s most well-known national parks, Yellowstone and Grand Teton, closed their gates Tuesday, giving people shut-in by the coronavirus even fewer options for recreation.

They join a growing list of parks closing despite an announcement last week by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt that they would remain open with free entrance fees.

Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, Yosemite National Park in California and Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee have also closed.

Other parks have closed shuttles, campgrounds, visitor centers and some trails to prevent the spread of COVID-19.