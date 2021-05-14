Xavier University announces COVID-19 vaccine requirements

NEW ORLEANS — With summer school right around the corner, universities are being forced to make decisions regarding their immunization policies.

Xavier University is requiring all students be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Pulled directly from their website, XULA released the following statement:

Louisiana Law (R.S.17:170) and Xavier University requires all students entering Xavier University of Louisiana to submit the required immunizations listed below.

Returning students will be required to update those immunizations that are outdated. Please contact Student Health Services @ (504)520-7396 to confirm which immunizations you will need to update.

Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR): Two (2) doses of live vaccine required at least 28 days apart, 1st MMR dose must be given on or after the first birthday. If born prior to 1957, vaccine not required. Documentation of immunity by serologic test is also acceptable.

Tetanus-Diphtheria-Pertussis (Td, T-dap): One (1) dose of vaccine given within the past ten (10) years.

Meningococcal Meningitis (Quadrivalent vaccine A, C, Y, W-135): One (1) dose required at 16 years of age or older. Not required for those 55yrs.or older.

Tuberculosis Questionnaire: All students entering the university must complete the tuberculosis questionnaire (Tb).

All students entering the university must complete the tuberculosis questionnaire (Tb). COVID-19 Vaccine: Two (2) doses of the Moderna vaccine required at least 28 days apart or Two (2) doses of Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days apart or One (1) dose of Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine. Second doses administered within a grace period of 4 days earlier than recommended date is valid and second doses administered up to 6 weeks after the first dose is valid. Please identify the vaccine taken by circling Moderna or Pfizer on the form or you may attach a copy of your vaccine card.

Directions for completion of the Required Immunizations Form

Page 1 is required for all individuals with the exception of on-line students who will not be attending classes on campus.

Page 1 must be completed, signed and stamped by the student’s physician/medical provider. Make sure the health provider provides copies of lab reports, if applicable.

Only state computer generated printouts of previous vaccines will be accepted without a physician signature and clinic stamp. NO EXCEPTIONS!!!

Consent for Care Form must be completed and signed by a parent or legal guardian for those students that are 17 years of age or younger.

Please have the required immunization form completed and return prior to registration. Failure to do so will result in your registration being delayed.

Instructions to Submit

Mail: Xavier University of LA ,1 Drexel Drive – Box 36, New Orleans, LA 70125

Drop Off: Xavier University of LA, St. Joseph Academic & Health Resource Center, Suite 217

Fax: (504)520-7962

Secure Upload into Patient Portal: You first have to receive your Xavier Login Information (email address) and Student ID prior to uploading the Immunization Compliance Form. (Note: It takes approximately 24-48 hours for the Xavier’s system to link with the Patient Portal.