Worried you might be covid positive? Here’s where to go to get tested.

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)- With the Omicron variant still surging through the community, we are seeing long lines at the testing site, especially at the Shrine on Airline. To keep up with the demand, many sites are expanding their hours and offering more testing.

Testing at the Shrine on Airline is now open Monday through Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. for anyone ages 2 and up to be tested for free.

The testing site is being run in partnership with Ochsner Health.

Ochsner is offering the Binax Rapid Antigen tests only; no PCR tests will be available at this site. If you would like to schedule an appointment, each day at 7 a.m. you can sign up. That can be made online via a patient s MyOchsner account or by calling 844-888-2772. Results will be available within an hour through the patient s MyOchsner account.

The Johnny Bright Playground and the Alerio Center are open and offering the PCR test if you need an alternative option. Remember that the Shrine on Airline is only offering the antigen test and they are not giving out the testing box, a nurse will administer the test while you wait.

For real-time updates on testing hours, vaccine/testing locations, and availability, visit covid.Jeffparish.Net

Vaccinations will be available at the Jefferson Parish Public Health Unit (1855 Ames Blvd.) from 8:00 A.M. to 4 P.M. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022; with pediatric vaccines from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. as well.