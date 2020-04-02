World Health Organization receives donations and pledges to cover $675 million in aid

A person wearing protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 arrives to the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG), in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

GENEVA — The World Health Organization says it has received donations and pledges to cover its initial appeal for $675 million in support for the first three months of its response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says $677 million in donations and pledges had been received by Tuesday. The appeal was launched in February.

Some $300 million is for WHO operations and the rest is for the U.N. health agency’s partners or in bilateral support.

Tedros says more support will be needed and a second “Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan” is being finalized.