World Health Organization receives donations and pledges to cover $675 million in aid

GENEVA — The World Health Organization says it has received donations and pledges to cover its initial appeal for $675 million in support for the first three months of its response to the new coronavirus outbreak.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says $677 million in donations and pledges had been received by Tuesday. The appeal was launched in February.
Some $300 million is for WHO operations and the rest is for the U.N. health agency’s partners or in bilateral support.
Tedros says more support will be needed and a second “Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan” is being finalized.