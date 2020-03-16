Working from home? Here’s how to look better on FaceTime, Skype

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA-- This is a scary time in our country's history, and when people are scared they may engage in irrational behavior.

The coronavirus pandemic is wide-reaching and affects all major parts of our society. It is indeed stressful, as the world comes to grips with a new sense of normality. As people deal with the outbreak, there are more examples of what people are calling, "mass hysteria." However, hysteria is an antiquated term, stemming from the Greek word for the uterus and from a misogynistic view, hysteria was once seen as something that only could affect women. The proper term according for what our society is experiencing according to Sarah Black, a clinical phycologist and a professor at the University of New Orleans' phycology department, is mass panic. Like the coronavirus itself, mass panic is equally as contagious. .