Wooden Boat Festival postponed to 2022

MADISONVILLE, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum (LPBMM) announced that the 2021 Wooden Boat Festival has been canceled.

The announcement was made both via Facebook and on the museum’s website.

The event was scheduled for September 25th and 26th. As for the 2022 Wooden Boat Festival, a date has not yet been set.

The Wooden Boat Festival joins the growing list of events cancelled for 2021, including Jazz Fest, Gretna Fest, and most recently, St. John the Baptist Parish’s Andouille Festival.

Meanwhile, LPBMM is also preparing for its 2021 Museum Day in which it will provide free admission to the museum. That date is set for September 18.