West Monroe Police Department to offer free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots on January 12th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department will offer free Moderna/Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to the public. This will be a drive-thru event from 9 AM to 4 PM at the West Monroe Convention Center.

Upon arrival, motorists are instructed to enter using Lincoln Street between City Hall and the Convention Center and remain in their vehicles while services are distributed.

Booster shots are only available if it has been at least six months since receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

Vaccine card or proof of vaccination record should be present.