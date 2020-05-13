With reservations, New Orleans prepares to open a bit

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dining in restaurants can resume in New Orleans beginning Saturday — with reservations. Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced a loosening of coronavirus-related restrictions Tuesday.

Restaurants can open at 25% capacity, as long as diners make reservations. Walk-in diners will have to provide a name for an on-the-spot reservation. Restaurants will have to keep the information gathered for 21 days to aid with contact tracing if needed.

The city reopening plan resembles in the plan going into effect soon in the rest of Louisiana.

But there are differences: for instance, while casinos can open statewide Monday, they’ll remain closed in New Orleans.