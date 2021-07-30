Winners announced in third round of Shot at a Million lottery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — On Friday, July 30, Gov. Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health announced the winners in the third round of the Shot At A Million program.

The winners he announced are Stephen Curry and Jacob Ardoin.

Curry and Ardoin were selected in the drawing conducted by the Louisiana Lottery Corporation and overseen by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

A New Orleans resident, 57-year-old Stephen Curry, won the third $100,000 cash prize as part of the Shot At A Million campaign.

A Lafaytte resident, 15-year-old Jacob Ardoin, won the third $100,000 scholarship prize as part of the Shot At A Million campaign.

“Congratulations to both Stephen and Jacob for not only winning this week’s prizes but most importantly for getting vaccinated to help protect themselves, their families and communities,” Gov. Edwards said. “What they have done is so important. With this dangerous fourth surge of COVID-19, we need more Louisianans starting at age 12 and up to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Many of our hospitals statewide are either at or near capacity, many people are getting incredibly sick and deaths continue to rise. It does not have to be this way, and we have the ability to do something about it. This pandemic is largely among the unvaccinated. The best and most effective way we can get a handle on this emergency health crisis is by getting vaccinated.”

Today, July 30, is the last day to enter for the next drawing. The entry window will close at 11:59:59 p.m. CDT. Saturday, July 31 is the last day to enter for the August 6 Grand Prize Drawing.

On July 16, Clement Dasalla and Skyla Degrasse were selected as the first winners.

On July 23, Edwina Jones and Andrew Homan were selected as the winners of round two.

Not including today’s drawing, Louisiana will hold three more weekly drawings:

Enter by July 30, 2021 by 11:59:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 drawing

Enter by July 31, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 6 Grand Prize Drawing

Each weekly drawing consists of one $100,000 cash prize and one $100,000 scholarship.

As of noon on July 23, more than 860,000 Louisianans have registered for their Shot At A Million.

Registration for the Shot At A Million program will continue through July 31. Louisianans who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are age 18 or older may enter to win one of three remaining $100,000 prizes and the grand prize of $1 million.

Louisianans who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are between the ages of 12 and 17 may enter to win one of six remaining $100,000 scholarships. Louisianans are eligible if they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before the drawing date – regardless of when they received their vaccine.

The final grand prize drawing on August 6, 2021, will award a $1 million cash award and five $100,000 scholarships. Registration for the grand prize must be submitted by July 31, 2021, by 11:59:59 p.m. CDT.

Overall, awards will total $2.3 million, paid using federal COVID outreach dollars.

If you would like to register for the next drawing, visit LA Shot At A Million.