Winn-Dixie stores to administer new booster shots

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers (SEG), announced on Friday that the new booster shots will be available in pharmacies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the mix and match of booster shots on Thursday. Those who are eligible can choose which vaccine they prefer to receive as a booster dose at all Winn-Dixie pharmacies.

The $10 dollar coupon for those who are vaccinated still applies when buying groceries, according to an official SEG press release.

Online appointments are preferred but walk-ins are accepted as they become available.