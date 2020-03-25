Winn-Dixie employee tests positive for coronavirus; Veterans Blvd. location

METAIRIE, LA – On Tuesday, Southeastern Grocers confirmed that an associate employed at a Winn-Dixie (Store #1329; 211 VETERANS MEMORIAL BLVD) has informed the company that they tested positive for coronavirus.

The associate is currently under quarantine and has been symptom free for the past week.

SE Grocers says the company has followed all public health recommendations and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Immediately upon receiving the news of confirmation, the associate was removed from duty.

Following all recommended protocols, all associates who may have come into close contact with the associate were notified. All areas of the store have also been rigorously sanitized.

“We have been taking all necessary precautions as prescribed by the CDC and are putting additional focus on high-touch areas of the store in our daily cleaning process. We will continue to offer the highest standards of safety and cleanliness in our stores. As we navigate through this unprecedented situation, we have refined our store operation hours so that our associates have more time to fully clean our stores and restock shelves. We have also allocated time for seniors and those with underlying health issues to have dedicated time to shop our stores each day. Our associates and customers can always count on us.”