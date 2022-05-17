The New Orleans Health Department is urging residents to be cautious when it comes to COVID, strongly recommending masks with the city now at medium risk.

“We’ve got to anticipate future surges, but they can be ripples and not tsunamis, and that’s what we’re trying to do today,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Director of New Orleans Health Department



Currently there are no COVID mandates in the city but some business owners say they’re concerned this could be the early signs of another round of COVID restrictions.



“I only believe in life you move forward. It’s almost like the barn is burned down, we left the door open, the horse is gone, and now they want to close the barn door.” said Brian Mullin, The Little Easy bar owner.



Mullin says he doesn’t mind the idea of masks coming back, but says he’s concerned additional guidelines will hurt local businesses.



“We just got to the area where we’re making money. The city is back, we’re doing well, and now we’re going to go the other way. I mean, i don’t know how many people can survive,” said Mullin.

As for residents, some say they’ll do whatever they have to do to stay safe.



“I’d rather be safe than sorry. Even with the shot, I’ll still wear my mask,” said New Orleans resident Evonne West.

Other New Orleanians say they’re tired of the ever-changing COVID guidelines.



“I’m past it like, I’m not even going to lie. I thought COVID was over with, you know what I’m saying? Then they say it mutated to another different strand or something like that and I’m like, ‘oh lord, here we go again,” said New Orleans resident Kevin Brack.



With summer and all it’s festivities right around the corner, health officials are urging residents and tourists to be vigilant, hoping that baby steps made now will prevent possible big issues for the future.