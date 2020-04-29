White House supports statewide COVID-19 testing increase

NEW ORLEANS – Governor John Bel Edwards announced yesterday the White House has agreed to support the state’s plan to test 200,000 people per month starting in May.

Just over 150,000 people have been tested since early March. The state will begin testing more asymptomatic people, as well as more testing in nursing homes and prisons.

The state health department reports more than 27,000 current cases, and more than 1,700 people have died.

Roughly 1,600 patients are in the hospital right now, and 244 of those patients require a ventilator.

The state also reports that more than 17,000 people have recovered.