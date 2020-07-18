WGNO Special Report – Coronavirus: What You Need to Know

NEW ORLEANS — It was a busy week in coronavirus news. The statewide mask mandate went into effect. A visit from the Vice President. New state programs to help residents make it through the pandemic.

WGNO news anchor LBJ hosts the special report and speaks to State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley about plans for reopening schools safely.

“You’ll see situations where you see a lot of virtual, hybrid instruction,” says Brumley. “You may see younger kids back into the building while older kids are not in the facilities.”

Brumley says each school system is using the standards set by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) to come up with plans to open safely. He also says there should be an all-online choice for parents who are reluctant to send their children back to classrooms.

“We’re hearing from some families that, even if it is a situation where students are allowed to go back into that brick and mortar building that they would much rather prefer an online, fully remote model for their child,” Brumley says.

LBJ also talks to WGNO medical expert Dr. Rachel, the Teaching Doctor, about how it is important for people to focus on their health during the pandemic.

“You’ve got to get back into taking care of you,” says Dr. Rachel. “I want to stress to everybody out there that you need to call your doctor and get back on track with your health. Our people out there are getting sicker and sicker. And we need to get back to health.”

