WGNO Special Report – Coronavirus: What You Need to Know Episode 103

NEW ORLEANS — Five months after the first reported coronavirus case in Lousiana, and after two surges in cases, public health officials are starting to see some positive signs.

In New Orleans, the percent of tests coming back positive is below 5%, which is an important threshold.

“Our community–as are many around the country–look to a rate of below 5% as one of the measures to help if schools are safe to reopen,” says Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Health Director of New Orleans.

The state goal for percent positive (or positivity) is 10%. So, coming in under 5% is a remarkable turnaround for a city that was one of the early “hot spots” for the coronavirus.

“This is a good trend. This is a trend that puts us in a leading position compared to the rest of the state and many of our neighbors. We need to keep it up,” adds Dr. Avegno.

Orleans Parish (New Orleans) is the only parish below 5%. But, most of the New Orleans region is trending down in postivity.

LBJ also talks to Dr. Rebekah Gee, CEO of the Health Care Services Division of LSU Health, about the need for transparency in the vaccine development process. And, he interviews ACLU of Louisiana’s Alanah Odoms about the rights of people who are incarcerated during the coronavirus pandemic

And, Dr. Anna Suessman, with Ochsner Hospital for Children, explains MIS-C, a rare syndrome related to COVID-19 that can affect children and young people.

