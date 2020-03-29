West Virginia University’s socially distanced version of ‘Country Roads’ goes viral

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – “From Weirton to Welch, from Martinsburg to Matewan and all points in between.” That is how, as any good West Virginia Mountaineer fan knows, WVU play-by-play voice Tony Caridi opens Mountaineers sports broadcasts.
On Saturday however, WVU stretched its borders a lot farther than those set in 1863, looking to bring the Mountaineer community together amid the coronavirus pandemic. The university assembled a socially distanced version of the John Denver anthem “Country Roads.”
WVU enlisted well-known Mountaineers from all over the world to help sing the Mountain State’s official state song.
The rendition, posted on the university’s social media accounts, begins and ends with Country superstar and Glen Dale, W.Va. native Brad Paisely, from his home in Nashville. Also included are:
- WVU Head Football Coach Neal Brown and his children
- Former Mountaineer running back Quincy Wilson
- WVU President E. Gordon Gee
- The most recent Mountaineer mascot Timmy Eads
- Former WVU basketball fan favorite Deniz Kilicli, strumming his guitar in Turkey
- “Space Gal” Emily Calandrelli, from her home in San Francisco
- U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito
- Newly-named Mountainer Mascot Colson Glover
- WV State Trooper Carlton Smith, who is well known for his singing of the national anthem at WVU basketball games.
- Former WVU basketball player John Flowers
- U.S. Senator Joe Manchin
- Actress Jennifer Garner, from L.A.
- Master Gunnery Sgt. Peter Wilson, a violinist in the U.S. Marine Chamber Orchestra
- WVU Head Women’s Soccer Coach Nikki Izzo-Brown
- Former WVU basketball star Kevin Jones, from Tokyo
- WVU Public Address announcer Bill Nevin
- Actress Kim Webster
- Broadway Actor Trevor Dion Nicholas, from London
- Former Mountaineer star quarterback Major Harris
- Former Mountaineer star soccer player Kadeisha Buchanan, from Toronto
- WVU ‘superfan’ Charles Hayes
- Former Mountaineer defensive back Keith Tandy
The video was posted on Facebook:
And also on Twitter: