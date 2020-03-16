West Jefferson Medical Center now offering Drive-Thru Screening Center

MARRERO, LA — The West Jefferson Medical Center now offers coronavirus screening for people without the need to exit their cars.

The hospital is calling it the West Jefferson Medical Center Drive-Thru Screening Center. Screenings began today, March 16, and will be offered seven days a week from noon to 8:00 in the evening.

To use the new service, you begin by calling the LCMC Health COVID-19 Hotline at 504-962-6202. The hotline is operated by nurses every day from 9am to 5pm.

If the hotline screening determines that you need further evaluation, you will be directed to visit the drive thru screening center. Hospital worker stress that you must call the hotline and be screened before coming to the drive thru center.

Patients remain in their car and will be instructed to wait in reserved spaces until their tests are assessed.

West Jefferson Medical Center is located at 1101 Medical Center Blvd. in Marrero. The drive-thru screening center is located near the hospital’s emergency room.

Photos courtesy of LCMC Health

