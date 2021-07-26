West Jeff Hospital re-opens COVID testing site

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — As COVID-19 continues to surge, testing is also going up.

Monday morning, West Jefferson Hospital re-opened its COVID-19 drive-thru testing site. The location at 4413 Wichers Drive is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 until 5:00.

Anyone going to get tested is reminded to wear a mask and to bring an I.D. and insurance card.

The line moves fairly quickly, but during peak times, it could take roughly 20 minutes to make it through the site.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, there have been more than 55,000 new COVID tests.

On Friday, LDH released updated COVID guidance:

• All people – vaccinated and unvaccinated – should wear face masks while indoors if six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained.

• All businesses should review their operations to accommodate employees in a way that reduces unnecessary contact to avoid the spread of COVID in the workplace.

• All people should take a COVID test immediately after a known or suspected exposure to COVID-19.

o If positive, they should isolate immediately.

o If negative, they should retest again between five and seven days post-exposure.

o If they develop symptoms of COVID-19 at any point they should test and immediately isolate pending the results.

Click here for a list of COVID testing sites and click here for a list of vaccination locations.