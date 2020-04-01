Wednesday Update: 6,424 coronavirus cases and 273 deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE – The number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana has jumped to 6,424 according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

LDH also confirmed that there have now been 273 coronavirus related fatalities in the state.

In Orleans Parish alone, 2,270 cases have been confirmed. Jefferson Parish continues to have the second most confirmed cases in the state, with 1,433.

Currently, 1,498 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 490 patients require ventilation.

Bar graph by age group

Of the state’s 64 parishes, 60 have now reported confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The Louisiana Department of Health has administered 3,698 tests for coronavirus, while commercial labs have completed 42,078 tests.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana.

Check back on Thursday at noon for the latest numbers from the LDH.