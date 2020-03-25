Wednesday COVID-19 Update: 1,795 cases statewide, death toll up to 65

BATON ROUGE – On Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health announced that there are now 1,795 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state of Louisiana.

As of Wednesday at noon, 65 people have died from the virus statewide.

On Tuesday, 271 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. Of those, 94 patients required ventilation.

Currently, 491 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 163 patients require ventilation.

The Department of Health has identified COVID-19 clusters in six nursing homes in the state. A cluster is identified as two or more cases that appear to be connected.

In Orleans Parish alone, 827 cases have been confirmed. Jefferson Parish continues to have the second most confirmed cases in the state, with 359.

Of the state’s 64 parishes, 48 have now reported confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The Louisiana Department of Health has administered 2,037 tests for coronavirus, while commercial labs have completed 9,414 tests.

The next LDH update will come at 12 noon on Thursday, March 26.