Wednesday COVID-19 Update: 17,030 cases statewide and 652 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – Nearly 600 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health released the latest numbers at noon today.

The total number of cases statewide reached 17,030.

The latest tally sets the death total at 652 statewide, up from 582 yesterday.

Of the 17,030 cases in Louisiana right now, 1,983 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 490 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

Over 75,000 tests for the deadly virus have been completed by commercial businesses so far, while the LDH has completed just over 4,700 tests.

Orleans Parish now has 5,070 confirmed cases, with 208 deaths, while Jefferson Parish now has 4,092 cases and 149 deaths.

The pair of metro parishes have led the state with the highest numbers of cases and deaths since almost day one of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.

All but one parish in Louisiana has reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

The next update will come on Thursday at noon.