Watching your pet’s health and yours during the pandemic

NEW ORLEANS — Just like you, your pet might need some medical attention during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why veterinary clinics are included on the list of essential businesses. But looking after your pet’s health doesn’t mean you have to risk yours when you go to your vet’s clinic.

The Southern Animal Foundation on Magazine Street in the Lower Garden District has a series of Xs on the sidewalk outside its clinic. They’re each about 10 feet apart and are accompanied by signs that instruct clients to stand by the markers to maintain proper social distancing.

Instead of going inside the clinic where you would usually come in close contact with a veterinarian or other clinic worker, the SAF team will take your pet from you outside the clinic, bring it inside for the necessary treatment, then return it to you on the sidewalk. Clinic workers wear masks and gloves to help protect everyone involved in the process.

“At the end of the day, we’re just thrilled that we’re able to be open to help everybody’s animals,” SAF team member Deanna Theis told WGNO.

On the other side of the lake in Covington, the team at the Northshore Humane Society is also wearing gloves and masks as they operate a similar program. Instead of taking your animal inside of the group’s clinic, pet owners wait in their cars while the animal is taken into an exam room. Workers say that if someone feels strongly about being in the room with their pet and the vet, they can make adjustments and take additional precautions to make sure the meeting doesn’t create a coronavirus exposure risk.

“When this situation started, I was trying to figure out how we could protect our employees, protect the public, but still provide the services that all these animals need,” Northshore Humane Society CEO Scott Bernier said.

Both clinics are offering special low-cost programs to help people on a fixed budget, especially due to the pandemic. But they’re encouraging people to call and make an appointment rather than just showing up with your animal.

