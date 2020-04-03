Watch the progression of COVID-19 in Louisiana this week

NEW ORLEANS – Take a look at the progression of coronavirus infections and deaths in the state of Louisiana between March 30 and April 3.

The numbers are taken from daily releases by the Louisiana Department of Health. Each of the state’s 64 parishes is shaded in varying hues of red according to the number of cases reported in that parish.

Louisiana residents began the week on Monday, March 30, with 4,025 confirmed cases and 185 deaths. On Tuesday, those numbers rose to 5,237 cases and 239 deaths.

On April 1, there were 6,424 cases and 273 deaths. It would prove to be a jumping off point for the rest of the week in both areas.

April 2 saw a huge jump in both numbers as a statewide testing backlog at commercial testing facilities began to clear up. At noon that day, the Louisiana Department of Health announced that there were 9,150 confirmed cases and 310 deaths.

The numbers jumped again on April 3, bringing the total at the end of the week up to 10,297 cases and 370 deaths.

That’s an increase in statewide cases of about 156 percent, and a 100 percent increase in deaths over a five day period.

Graphics created by KLFY.