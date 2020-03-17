WATCH: St. Tammany Parish officials provide COVID-19

Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Mardi Gras 2020
Local News
National/World News
Wheel of Justice
Washington DC Bureau
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
Border Report
Entertainment
Contests
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Celebrities, politicians who are positive for coronavirus
Top Stories
Supplies coming in to stock shelves at CVS on Canal Street
Video
Tom Brady to move on from the New England Patriots
Rain chances moving back
Video
Man’s body found in abandoned Shreveport house after fire
Morning
ARNO Pet Adoption
Get Fueled
NOLA Flavor
Top Stories
Blue Bell Releases Newest Flavor, Cookie Dough Overload
Video
Twist
New Orleans Music Playlist
Grab The Mic
Drink of the Day
Pothole of the Day
Find of the Week
Dr. Rachel
Food
Travel Girl
Top Stories
Time change, a super full moon, and Friday the 13th all in one week: What does it mean?
Video
Top Stories
Rainy day blues? Cheer up with these ‘inside’ items!
Spring Forward drives this guy cockoo
Video
Top secret. Deceptive. Fake.
Video
Baby, it’s cold inside
Video
Music
New Orleans Music Playlist
Sports
Sportszone
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
College Football
Big Game Bound
Geaux Nation
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels Podcast
Top Stories
NFL: Saints agree to two year contract with QB Drew Brees
Top Stories
Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leaving Patriots
Top Stories
Woodward: spring sport athletes should get extra year
Video
Onyemata back, offseason delayed indefinitely
NFL Draft will take place in April, public events in Las Vegas canceled
NFL players approve new labor deal
Weather
Current Temperatures
Maps and Radar
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Warnings
Traffic
Your Weather Photos
Live
Watch Live
Events
Add your Event
Contests
Marketplace
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
FCC File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Sign up for NOLA Notes and WGNO news emails
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard
City of New Orleans Coronavirus Updates
Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions
Latest Coronavirus News
WATCH: St. Tammany Parish officials provide COVID-19
Coronavirus
by:
Victoria Cristina
Posted:
Mar 17, 2020 / 11:08 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 17, 2020 / 11:08 AM CDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
West Jefferson Medical Center now offering Drive-Thru Screening Center
LIST: States that have closed restaurants and bars to dine-in customers
LIST: States that have closed all schools due to coronavirus
LDH says Lambeth House resident is 4th COVID-19 death
WATCH: St. Tammany Parish officials provide COVID-19
Mayor Cantrell provides resources to help get you through the coronavirus pandemic
Video shows Florida beach packed with people despite coronavirus concerns
Video
Latest News
PHOTOS: Celebrities, politicians who are positive for coronavirus
Supplies coming in to stock shelves at CVS on Canal Street
Video
Tom Brady to move on from the New England Patriots
Rain chances moving back
Video
Man’s body found in abandoned Shreveport house after fire
Food delivery service Waitr was $291M in the red for 2019
More News